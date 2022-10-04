Swinney discusses use of Clemson's 'best player' now and later

Andrew Mukuba’s move to cornerback last week wasn’t a stopgap as much as it was a situational maneuver for Clemson’s secondary.

To hear Clemson coach Dabo Swinney tell it, that will continue for what Swinney called the best player on the Tigers’ roster.

“It’s just as simple as that,” Swinney said. “Mukuba is our best player. He’s as good of a football player as we’ve got. He’s a great, great player. And it’s kind of one of those things week to week of where you put him.”

For most of Mukuba’s young career, it’s been strong safety. He was a freshman All-American there last season after all. But Mukuba is also the Tigers’ most versatile defensive back who’s been lining up at virtually every position on the back end in practice since the spring.

That versatility showed up in a game last week against NC State when Mukuba got his first career start at corner. Injuries to veterans Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene played a part in the decision, but so did the comfort Clemson has in its other safeties, Swinney explained. Junior R.J. Mickens got his third straight start at safety alongside senior Jalyn Phillips in the Tigers’ win over the Wolfpack.

“(R.J.) Mickens has played a ton,” Swinney said. (Tyler) Venables led us in tackles last week. He’s played a ton. JP (Phillips) is a solid vet. (True freshman Sherrod) Covil is coming. OK, well, we’ve been struggling here (at corner), so let’s put our best player here.”

Mukuba still has at least one more season left at Clemson – players aren’t eligible for the NFL Draft until they’re three years removed from high school – but Swinney said he has no doubt the 6-foot, 185-pounder’s versatility will one day translate to the next level.

“He’s going to play everywhere,” Swinney said. “He’ll be a nickel corner for sure at the next level. He’ll be a high-range safety, and he can transition and play corner completely. He can do any of those things. Still needs to develop physically, but he’s just a really, really gifted kid that can do a lot.”

As for the present, Swinney said expect to see Mukuba continue to split his reps between corner and safety. Mukuba is still listed as the starting strong safety on Clemson’s updated depth chart but is now listed as a backup corner as well, a change from last week’s depth chart. Swinney said where the Tigers line him up will constantly be evaluated based on injuries, performance and matchups against opposing personnel.

This week, Clemson is preparing to go up against Boston College and its star receiver, Zay Flowers, who averaged more than 30 yards per catch and accounted for 173 total yards in the Eagles’ win over Louisville last week. Mukuba’s reps last week were limited to just two quarters after he was ejected for targeting, but he won’t be required to miss any time against Boston College since his ejection happened in the first half.

“That’s kind of a week-to-week thing as far as how we game plan,” Swinney said of Mukuba’s reps. “He’s an outstanding football player.”

