Swinney gives the latest on Xavier Thomas

During his Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on Xavier Thomas.

The super senior defensive end has yet to play this season after suffering a broken foot during preseason camp.

Swinney said Thomas will be back “real soon.” He didn’t give a specific timeframe, but said Thomas is back to the point where he is practicing.

“Yeah, he practiced last week,” Swinney said. “I know I’ve been saying it every week — he’s right there. He’s right there.”

Swinney said it’s still day-to-day with Thomas.

“It’s just Tuesday. Today will be a big day, and tomorrow. He was kind of day-to-day last week and didn’t really feel quite there,” Swinney said.

“He’s just kind of right there. He’s better now than he was last week. So, his foot has healed great, he looks good. But just working on his conditioning a little bit, too. He’s right there.”

A multi-time all-conference selection, Thomas is credited with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 46 games (19 starts) from 2018-21.

Thomas was a third-team All-ACC selection last season, when he recorded 27 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup over 12 games (10 starts) while tallying a team-high 17 quarterback pressures.

