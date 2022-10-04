Swinney praises Death Valley atmosphere, calls it 'unbelievable recruiting advantage'

During his weekly Monday call-in radio show, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raved about the atmosphere at Death Valley during the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday night.

“It’s never been better,” Swinney said. “It’s 2022. I mean, it’s amazing.”

Swinney gave props to Clemson fans for showing up, being loud and playing their part in making things difficult for the Wolfpack.

“I tell ya, our fans are amazing,” he said. “To come around on that bus, because the players always kind of notice, when you pull around and you kind of see if those upper corners are full – I mean, it was packed. It was just an amazing energy, and just the engagement of the fans, the roar of the fans – they were awesome, especially in the fourth quarter.

“The Valley was a factor. It is such an advantage that we have. It’s amazing.”

Not only does the Death Valley environment give the Tigers an edge in competition, but Swinney noted that it’s also significant from a recruiting standpoint as well in making a great impression on prospects in attendance.

“It’s amazing, and an unbelievable recruiting advantage and opportunity, and I hope our fans understand that,” he said. “It really is. You get kids on campus, and the energy from your crowd, the engagement, it makes a huge difference. It really does.”

Swinney added that Tiger fans “set the tone” on Saturday, when Clemson earned its 37th consecutive home win to tie the longest home winning streak in ACC history, matching Florida State’s 37-game streak from 1992-2001.

“Just a great night in The Valley, and our fans were there. They set the tone,” he said. “The Tiger Walk was awesome. You could feel the intensity from the fans, and just one of those fun nights.”

