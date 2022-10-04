Swinney Tuesday Press Conference Report

Football

October 4, 2022

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday where he gave the latest on injuries, talked about the win over NC State and looked ahead to the trip to Boston College.

Watch coach Swinney’s weekly press conference:

