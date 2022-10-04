Where the Tigers are in ESPN's latest power rankings

October 4, 2022

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 5 of the season.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 4 in the power rankings following its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday night at Death Valley.

“The Tigers followed up their double overtime thriller over Wake Forest with a dominant 30-20 victory over NC State to put them in control of the Atlantic Division through the first month of the season,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “DJ Uiagalelei threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 73 yards and two more as he continues to improve with each passing game. But the story in this one was the defense, which redeemed itself after a shaky performance against the Demon Deacons by holding the Wolfpack to 279 total yards and forcing two turnovers.”

The top five in ESPN’s latest power rankings remained the same, with Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3. Michigan rounds out the top five behind Clemson at No. 4.

The rest of the top 10, in order from Nos. 6-10, are Southern Cal, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Penn State.

The other ACC teams in the top 25 of the power rankings are Wake Forest (No. 14), NC State (No. 15) and Syracuse (No. 24).

The Tigers hit the road again next week as they travel to Boston College to play the Eagles in Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

