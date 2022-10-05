Clemson favorite school of in-state WR who had ‘amazing’ visit

A fast-rising receiver prospect in the 2023 recruiting class returned to Tiger Town last weekend.

After participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer, Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.) wide receiver Adonis McDaniel was back on campus for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over NC State at Death Valley on Saturday night.

“My time down at Clemson was amazing,” McDaniel wrote to The Clemson Insider in a message. “I’ve been to Clemson for camp and things like that, but that was my first ever home game being in Tiger Town. The atmosphere was great, very electric. The fanbase is extraordinary. The coaching was very welcoming and very loving. Just overall a great experience.”

Did anything about Clemson’s game day experience stand out to McDaniel?

“The light show they did before (the game), that was pretty dope, and the Howard’s Rock entrance,” he said.

During his time on campus, McDaniel had a chance to communicate with Tyler Grisham. Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator has been in constant contact with the talented in-state receiver, who currently holds offers from schools like Gardner-Webb, Newberry and the University of Charleston.

“I was able to talk to him,” McDaniel said of Grisham. “He was one of the first guys to talk to me. What he said was, of course, he was happy to see me, but he said what I’ve been putting on film is really (good) and that I’m very capable of playing for Clemson. He also said just keep balling that, ‘We’re gonna continue to follow you, but the chances of you playing are very high.’ So, he definitely has me on (his) board.”

With that being said, what would it mean for McDaniel to earn an offer from a program like Clemson?



“It would mean a lot for me to get an offer from a school like that,” he said. “Just because Clemson has always been my favorite school for a while now. And to play in the orange, white and purple would be the best thing ever.”

