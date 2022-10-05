Swinney's Wednesday Night Injury Update

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly zoom call after practice Wednesday night. As usual coach Swinney was asked about to provide an update on injuries.

“We are still evaluating everybody. We will put out that available list on Saturday and see who travels up to Boston,” said Swinney.

Clemson releases an availability report 90 minutes before kickoff each game. Coach Swinney said on Tuesday that Bryan Bresee would not play this week.

