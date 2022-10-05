Swinney's Wednesday Night Injury Update

Swinney's Wednesday Night Injury Update

Football

Swinney's Wednesday Night Injury Update

By October 5, 2022 6:54 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly zoom call after practice Wednesday night.  As usual coach Swinney was asked about to provide an update on injuries.

“We are still evaluating everybody.  We will put out that available list on Saturday and see who travels up to Boston,” said Swinney.

Clemson releases an availability report 90 minutes before kickoff each game.  Coach Swinney said on Tuesday that Bryan Bresee would not play this week.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store.  There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

With two of Clemson’s biggest games in the rearview mirror, the Tigers are now looking ahead to Boston College this coming weekend. It has been almost two years since Boston College was DJ Uiagalelei’s first (…)

reply
7hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home