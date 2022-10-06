Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame got some bad news Thursday from a defensive player that was showing promise this season. Just like many teams around the nation the Irish are getting hit by the transfer portal.

Senior defensive lineman Jacob Lacey has decided to enter the transfer portal. Against Cal this season Lacey totaled five tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Lacey played in 37 games at Notre Dame where he totaled 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

