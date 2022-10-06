Clemson in top group for highly regarded defensive tackle

Clemson in top group for highly regarded defensive tackle

Recruiting

Clemson in top group for highly regarded defensive tackle

By October 6, 2022 7:19 pm

Kayden McDonald will announce a college decision on Monday, Oct. 31

By |

A four-star defensive lineman from the Peach State dropped his top schools on Thursday and included Clemson on his list.

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) High School’s Kayden McDonald announced a top five featuring the Tigers along with Florida, Michigan Oklahoma and Ohio State.

McDonald (6-3, 310) is ranked as high as the No. 193 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which ranks him as the nation’s No. 8 defensive tackle in his class.

Clemson extended an offer to McDonald in late May.

“It’s a blessing,” McDonald told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson’s a school that doesn’t really throw out a whole lot of offers. Clemson is a great, top-five program. In the last five years, they’ve won nattys. It’s a great program that doesn’t really throw out offers, so it’s a blessing to have an offer.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store.  There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Mark Packer returned to the basement and ACC PM Thursday after battling COVID. The former Tiger wasted no time talking about the atmosphere in Death Valley Saturday night and the big win from the (…)

5hr

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 3 ahead of Saturday’s game versus Boston College. The Clemson defense struggled against Wake Forest but came out resurgent versus (…)

reply
8hr

Notre Dame got some bad news Thursday from a defensive player that was showing promise this season.  Just like many teams around the nation the Irish are getting hit by the transfer portal. Senior defensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home