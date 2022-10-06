Clemson in top group for highly regarded defensive tackle

A four-star defensive lineman from the Peach State dropped his top schools on Thursday and included Clemson on his list.

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) High School’s Kayden McDonald announced a top five featuring the Tigers along with Florida, Michigan Oklahoma and Ohio State.

McDonald (6-3, 310) is ranked as high as the No. 193 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, which ranks him as the nation’s No. 8 defensive tackle in his class.

Clemson extended an offer to McDonald in late May.

“It’s a blessing,” McDonald told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson’s a school that doesn’t really throw out a whole lot of offers. Clemson is a great, top-five program. In the last five years, they’ve won nattys. It’s a great program that doesn’t really throw out offers, so it’s a blessing to have an offer.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!