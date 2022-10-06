Dinich is changing her tune on Clemson

ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich has changed where the Tigers are in her top four after this week’s games. The Tigers are making a move in the right direction.

“No. 1 is Ohio State, No. 2 is Alabama, No. 3 is Georgia and for the first time this season No. 4 is Clemson,” Dinich said on ESPN’s morning show Get Up. “I have Clemson over USC and Michigan because they just beat back to back ranked opponents in the Atlantic Division and they finally played a complete game. To me it is two things. Who did you beat and what did you look like in the process. That is what the selection committee does too.”

Two weeks ago Dinich was not buying into Clemson. Now they have sold Dinich?

“To this point yes. but look if your rankings don’t change every week you are not doing it right. This is why the selection committee’s rankings don’t come out until November 1 because it should be fluid. Michigan should have a chance to move into the top four. But to me, to this point, resume wise and with DJ Uiagalelei playing so much better, the defense playing better, a complete performance against a top 25 team,” said Dinich.

