Packer: Clemson is still the king

Mark Packer returned to the basement and ACC PM Thursday after battling COVID.

The former Tiger wasted no time talking about the atmosphere in Death Valley Saturday night and the big win from the Tigers.

“Death Valley is no joke man,” Packer said to start the show. “37 in a row. When those folks down there in the Upstate circle the date and they circle the calendar and they go hey this is a big deal. And it is a night game and you throw in ABC. Forget it. It is just a special place.”

The Tigers left no doubt who the team to beat in the ACC is again this season.

“I thought NC State hung in there but Clemson really said guess what we are still the king. Come get us if you can,” said Packer.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!