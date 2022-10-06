Watch: Travis Etienne mic'd up vs. Eagles in Week 4

Watch: Travis Etienne mic'd up vs. Eagles in Week 4

Football

Watch: Travis Etienne mic'd up vs. Eagles in Week 4

By October 6, 2022 1:51 pm

By |

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was mic’d up in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

Check out the following video with Etienne wired for sound during the rainy showdown in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

11m

Mark Packer returned to the basement and ACC PM Thursday after battling COVID. The former Tiger wasted no time talking about the atmosphere in Death Valley Saturday night and the big win from the (…)

1hr

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 3 ahead of Saturday’s game versus Boston College. The Clemson defense struggled against Wake Forest but came out resurgent versus (…)

reply
5hr

Notre Dame got some bad news Thursday from a defensive player that was showing promise this season.  Just like many teams around the nation the Irish are getting hit by the transfer portal. Senior defensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home