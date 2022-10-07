Clemson continues to make strong impression with 4-star Peach State wideout

One of Clemson’s top receiver targets in the 2024 recruiting class returned to Tiger Town last weekend.

After attending Clemson’s game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17, Cass (Cartersville, Ga.) four-star Sacovie White was back on campus for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over NC State at Death Valley on Saturday night.

“It was exciting,” White told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview this week. “I got to go up there with a big group of family, not just my mom and my sister. We got to experience what it would feel like if I was to go to that school and play.”

“It was a great atmosphere,” he continued. “It was another night game. The fans were pumped. The coaches were pumped. The players are always pumped. As a kid that could have a chance to play there, it was really exciting.”

White came to the La. Tech game with his mother and sister but was accompanied by a much larger contingent of family members this time around.

He called it a “blessing” to be surrounded by family members this past weekend because he knows that they have his best interest at all times and they’ll not only support him but give him feedback about the schools that they collectively look at.

“Going to see Clemson, everyone’s dream is to go look at a big school like that,” White said. “So, me being one of the few kids in the country to be able to go with my family is awesome.”

Speaking of family, White was introduced to Tyler Grisham’s family. He is really starting to get a feel for Clemson’s wide receivers coach as they improve their relationship and learn more about one another.

“He texts me all the time,” White said when asked about his relationship with Grisham. “I text him about a lot of different things. We have a great relationship now. I know more about him. He knows more about me. That right there is what’s key…that player-coach (relationship) is that main thing you need to win games, to be successful, to do anything.”

Now that White has paid multiple visits to Clemson’s campus, he feels like he’s put himself in a good position to earn an offer from the Tigers.

“They’ve talked to me more than they did the first time about offering me,” he explained. “It just shows that I’m one of a kind. Clemson only offers so many kids and they only offer the kids that they think is gonna make them better in many different ways. For them to show interest in me, taking a chance and throwing a shot at me, is really a blessing.”

Nearly half of Clemson’s class of 2023 commits hail from the Peach State. Seeing the Tigers prioritize recruiting the state of Georgia in consecutive classes is certainly something that White, a Peach State native himself, is keeping an eye on.

“That means that all the top kids that are in Georgia right now in ‘24 and ‘23, they’re starting to go to Clemson,” White said. “So, that means there’s something there that they really like. That’s why I really go and check out Clemson. Because if all these kids are going, they really see something in Clemson, so I’m gonna see if I might see something I like in that school.”

As far as other gameday visits go, White is planning on going back up to Athens this weekend for the Auburn-Georgia game. White also said that he would like to pay Auburn a visit and he thinks that he might end up visiting Texas A&M as well.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!