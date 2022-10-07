Local product, former ACC pledge announces Clemson offer

A day after backing off his pledge from a fellow ACC school, Central (S.C.) D W Daniel three-star cornerback Misun Kelley now has an offer in hand from Clemson.

Kelley announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Friday.

Kelley, who plays on both sides of the ball at Daniel, told The Clemson Insider back in May that believes he could make an impact for the Tigers if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer.

“I think I’m their guy,” he said. “I think I got a talent that they need, playing both ways, just being an athlete all around.”

