Swinney loves the way Lawrence looks in NFL Year 2

Dabo Swinney loves the way Trevor Lawrence looks in his second NFL season.

Clemson’s head coach joined “The Jim Rome Show” this week and was asked if he has had much time to keep tabs on Lawrence this season – and if so, how the former Tiger and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback looks in new Jags head coach Doug Pederson’s system.

“He looks great,” Swinney said. “I know he had some ball security problems this past week with some fumbles and stuff. But he looks so, so much better. He looks great. He really does. I’m proud of him. I keep up with him.”

After just one turnover in the first three games, Lawrence had five in the Jaguars’ 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in rainy Philly last Sunday, including four lost fumbles. But overall, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick is off to a solid start in his Year 2 in the league.

After completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence has improved statistically through the first four games of the 2022 season, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 946 yards and eight touchdowns with just two picks.

Coming off an NFL-worst 3-14 season in 2021, Lawrence has helped the Jaguars to a 2-2 record so far while teaming up with Pederson, the former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles who was hired as the Jaguars’ head coach this past February.

“They look much better as a team, and I know they had a tough one this week,” Swinney said. “But I think they’ve got a chance to have a much, much better season and something that they can really build off of throughout the year and onward.”

“But I really like Doug,” Swinney continued. “His son actually goes to Clemson, and we’ve spent a good bit of time together over the past several years, and just a guy I really like and respect. He’s a great quarterback guy, and I think he’s been excellent for Trevor.”

Lawrence, Pederson and the Jaguars will return to action on Sunday against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Dabo Swinney loves the way Trevor Lawrence looks in year 2. pic.twitter.com/GyJsHHCzgh — Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 5, 2022

