Clemson moves past Boston College with dominant second half

It was another tale of two halves for a Clemson team that shut out Boston College in the second half of Saturday’s 31-3 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

Clinging onto a touchdown lead at the half, Clemson came out of the gate needing to put the game out of reach. Boston College played with a lot of pride in its annual Red Bandana Game, but a one-score game was too close for comfort for Dabo Swinney’s team.

Clemson looked like it had turned back the clock to 2021 in the first half.

It took less than four minutes into the second half for Clemson to find that offensive mojo that’s carried the Tigers to five straight wins heading into Saturday’s contest. Two explosive plays, including a D.J. Uiagalelei 38-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata, helped Clemson extend its lead early in the second half.

In the game’s first 30 minutes, Uiaglelei went 10-of-18 with 80 passing yards, including going 0-for-4 with an interception on passes of 10-plus yards down the field. That, obviously, changed in a hurry

Uiagalelei later connected with Beaux Collins for a 10-yard touchdown to put Clemson up three scores. He would later find Brannon Spector for a 13-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach for good.

After a slow start, Clemson’s starting quarterback finished 18-of-32 for 223 passing yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also added 69 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Phil Mafah and Will Shipley combined for 69 yards of their own with a touchdown

As for the Clemson defense, it certainly bent at times but never broke.

The Eagles were unable to take advantage of some crucial opportunities. Connor Lytton missed a 35-yard chip shot in the first quarter and then later had his third field goal attempt of the evening blocked by Etinosa Reuben.

Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles also turned the ball over on downs during a critical second-quarter scoring drive. Jurkovec completed 12-of-24 passes for 135 yards in the first half but completed just 7 passes for 53 yards the rest of the way.

He finished the game 19-of-40 passing for 188 yards.

After eight first-half quarterback hits, Clemson was finally able to bring Jurkovec to the ground in the third quarter. Tré Williams wrapped up the Eagles’ senior quarterback for the team’s first sack of the night.

He was later chased down by Xavier Thomas, who recorded a sack in his first game of the season. Thomas had previously been out eight weeks and missed Clemson’s first five games with a broken right foot.

On the night, Boston College had 354 yards of total offense, but the Eagles rushing attack was snuffed out by the nation’s No. 2 rushing defense. Boston College was held to just 34 rushing yards on 30 attempts.

Clemson was outgained 168-131 yards in the first half. The Tigers answered the bell and outgained Boston College 233-86.

