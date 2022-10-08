Clemson strikes quickly early in second half

After not scoring a touchdown until the final minute of the first half, it didn’t take Clemson long to find the end zone against Boston College in the second half.

DJ Uiagalelei dropped in a beautifully thrown ball to Joseph Ngata for a 38-yard touchdown pass that extended the fifth-ranked Tigers’ lead over the Eagles to 17-3 just over three minutes into the third quarter.

One play prior to the score, Uiagalelei delivered an accurate ball under pressure that Beaux Collins was able to bring down amid tight coverage for a nice 21-yard reception to Boston College’s 38-yard line.

All in all, it was a quick five-play, 73-yard scoring drive that took less than two minutes.

DJ Uiagalelei dropped this in the bucket for six 🪣 pic.twitter.com/eNUVkHMAQa — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2022

brb gonna watch this on repeat for a little bit pic.twitter.com/aOFmkZFpqJ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!