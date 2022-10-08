David Pollack chimes in on Clemson

On ESPN’s College Football Live show Friday, college football analyst David Pollack chimed in on fifth-ranked Clemson coming off its 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday night at Death Valley.

“Clemson, welcome to the season last week!” Pollack said. “A lot of people doubting Clemson throughout the preseason, what are they made of, DJ Uiagalelei. I’ll tell you what, nice win. The crowd was bananas last week in Death Valley. Nice win. Nice job by the Tigers.”

With the win over the Wolfpack, the Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season, including a 3-0 record in ACC play.

Clemson returns to action Saturday night at Boston College (2-3, 1-2 ACC). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

“Slowly continuing to get better and better, and you can tell this offense is way better than a year ago,” Pollack said of Clemson. “Defense actually kind of a weakness.”

