Game's first TD gives Clemson lead over Boston College

Clemson finally scored the first touchdown of tonight’s game at Boston College toward the end of the first half, and it gave the fifth-ranked Tigers the lead in the final minute of the second quarter.

Sophomore running Will Shipley ran untouched into the end zone from 1 yard out to put Clemson ahead, 10-3, with 45 seconds left before halftime.

Shipley’s score capped a seven-play, 28-yard drive that took three minutes.

The Tigers took over at Boston College’s 28-yard line following a three-and-out forced by Clemson’s defense deep in BC territory and a 20-yard punt return by freshman Antonio Williams.

Shipley’s touchdown gives him eight touchdowns on the season and 19 for his career.

