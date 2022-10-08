Standout QB enjoyed ‘electric’ atmosphere during first visit to Death Valley

After camping at Clemson during the summer, a talented young signal-caller from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town last weekend.

Cass High School (Cartersville, Ga.)’s Brodie McWhorter – a standout quarterback in the class of 2026 – made his first-ever gameday visit to Death Valley for Clemson’s top-10 showdown against NC State last Saturday night, a 30-20 victory for the Tigers over the Wolfpack.

“The visit went great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight to my visit was the atmosphere, it was electric! This was my first visit to Death Valley.”

McWhorter traveled to Clemson with his parents, brother and sister, as well as his teammate Devin Henderson, an athlete in the class of 2024.

“They enjoyed it very much!” McWhorter said.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound freshman, McWhorter spoke with a couple of Clemson’s coaches while on campus, including Tyler Grisham.

“He didn’t believe that I was only a freshman because of my size,” McWhorter said of Grisham, “and told me to keep working.”

Clemson is among a number of Power Five programs already showing early interest in McWhorter, who is the starting quarterback for his school’s varsity team in his first year of high school.

“I know Clemson has interest in me but Coach Swinney doesn’t offer freshmen and sophomores, so I totally understand,” he said. “I’m also getting interest from Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and other schools right now.”

McWhorter undoubtedly has high interest in Dabo Swinney’s program and would love to receive an offer from Clemson down the road.

“What stands out the most to me about Clemson’s program is the love that Coach Swinney has for his players,” he said. “An offer from the Tigers would be very special!”

McWhorter participated in the Swinney Camp from June 10-12 and spoke highly of his Clemson camp experience, as well as the coaching he received from both Swinney and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“The camp went great,” McWhorter told TCI. “The thing that stood out to me the most was the love from Coach Swinney and Coach Streeter.”