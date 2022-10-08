TCI Game Day: Clemson at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA — It is Game Day at Alumni Stadium where the Tigers look to stay perfect on the season and move to 6-0.

Clemson hopes to continue the march to the College Football Playoff.

Location: Alumni Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 PM



Television: ABC

Announcers: Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Sean McDonough

2021 Record: Clemson 5-0, Boston College 2-3

ACC Record: Clemson 3-0, Boston College 1-2

Series History: Clemson lead the series 20-9-2

Last Meeting: Clemson won 19-13 on October 2, 2021

CLEMSON TO MAKE FIRST TRIP TO BOSTON COLLEGE SINCE 2018

After Clemson and Boston College met in Death Valley for three straight seasons from 2019-21, the Tigers will finally return to Chestnut Hill on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the fifth-ranked Tigers face the Eagles in an ACC Atlantic Division contest. Kickoff at Alumni Stadium for ABC’s Saturday Night Football is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In 2020, the altered schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic turned a planned Boston College home game into a Clemson home game in what turned out to be current Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s first career start. Clemson’s most recent visit to Boston was in 2018, when true freshman Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a 27-7 win that clinched a division title for Clemson in front of a prime-time national audience on ABC.

This week, Clemson is coming off of conference wins against No. 21/16 Wake Forest and consensus No. 10 NC State. The Tigers are one of only four programs this season with two AP Top 25 victories to their credit, alongside Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Clemson, Alabama and Georgia are the only teams in the country with 3-0 records this season against teams presently over .500. Clemson is also the only program in the country with multiple wins against teams presently

in the AP Top 15, as NC State and Wake Forest sit this week at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively.

Saturday’s contest will be the third installment of a key five-game stretch of ACC Atlantic Division games for Clemson prior to a late October open date. Including wins in each of the last two weeks, Clemson has won 44 of its last 46 games against ACC Atlantic Division teams, including games against typical Atlantic division foes in the division-free season in 2020.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson (11) attempting to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak.

– Clemson attempting to post the sixth winning streak of 12 or more games in program history.

– Clemson attempting to open a season 6-0 for the 17th time in program history (1900, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1948, 1981, 1987, 2000, 2011, 2013, 2015,

2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).

– Clemson attempting to win its 750th regular season game all-time. Clemson is presently 749-442-45 in regular season play.

– Clemson and Boston College meeting in Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2018. From 2019-21, the teams met in Death Valley in three consecutive years for the first time in series history, as the Eagles joined Duke (1986-88), Virginia (1972-74) and Wake Forest (1957-59 and

1983-85) as the only ACC programs ever to face Clemson

in Death Valley in three consecutive seasons.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 21-9-2 all-time against Boston College, dating to the teams’ first meeting in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day in 1940.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 10-6-1 all-time in road games against Boston College.

– Clemson attempting to win its 12th consecutive game against Boston College, dating back to 2011. Clemson’s 11-game winning streak against Boston College is its second-longest active streak against an ACC opponent,

trailing Clemson’s 14-game active winning streak against Wake Forest.

SERIES HISTORY VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

Clemson holds a 20-9-2 lead in its series with Boston College dating to the programs’ first meeting in the 1940 Cotton Bowl.

Early in the series, the two teams played three games at famed Fenway Park in Boston, the home of the Boston Red Sox. Clemson won its first game there in 1941 — just 13 days after Ted Williams finished his .406 season for the Red Sox — by a 26-13 score. The teams met at Fenway again the following year, and Boston College won, 14-7. The two teams played to a 14-14 tie in 1953 at Fenway, evening the series’ all-time record at Fenway Park at 1-1-1.

The two teams also played at Braves Field in Boston, then the home of the National League’s Boston Braves. Clemson had a 3-1 advantage in games played at Braves Field, all between 1942-52. Clemson has a 9-6-1 lead in the series in games played in Boston or Chestnut Hill.

The Tigers have won 13 of the 14 games played against Boston College since Dabo Swinney became Clemson’s head coach on an interim basis on Oct. 13, 2008, including his first win as a head coach on Nov. 1, 2008. Clemson’s only loss to the Eagles in the Swinney era as head coach came on the road in 2010.

O’ROURKE-McFADDEN TROPHY

This year’s matchup represents the 15th time that Clemson and Boston College will play for the O’RourkeMcFadden Trophy, which the Boston College Gridiron Club began sponsoring in 2008. Clemson has won 13 of

the 14 years the trophy has been awarded.

The trophy features a leather helmet replica of those used by Charlie O’Rourke of Boston College and Banks McFadden of Clemson when they competed against each other in the 1940 Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. In

addition to the trophy presentation, the Boston College Gridiron Club presents a replica leather helmet to the MVP of the winning school in the locker room.

C.J. Spiller won the award for the 2008 game when he had 242 all-purpose yards, and Clemson kicker Richard Jackson won the award for the 2009 game. He kicked six field goals in the Clemson victory, the only kicker at the

FBS level to kick six field goals in a game in 2009.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 38, Boston College 13

Davis – Clemson 34, Boston College 19

Sam – Clemson 41, Boston College 10

Gavin – Clemson 38, Boston College 17

