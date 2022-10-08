Watch: Clemson vs. Boston College trash talk with A.J. Terrell

Former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, and Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, a Boston College product, talked some smack ahead of this weekend’s matchup between the Tigers and Eagles.

Watch Terrell talk about why Clemson Football is better, reflect on the game against BC in 2017 when he recorded his first college interception, give his score prediction for Saturday night’s game and more in the following “College Trash Talk” video from the Falcons:

On ESPN’s College Football Live show Friday, college football analyst David Pollack chimed in on fifth-ranked Clemson coming off its 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday (…)

The Tigers proved themselves to be worthy of recognition Saturday night, beating then-No. 10 NC State, 30-20. A game that was thought to be a toss-up to some was sealed by sophomore running back Phil Mafah (…)

