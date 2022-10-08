Watch: Clemson vs. Boston College trash talk with A.J. Terrell

Former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, and Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom, a Boston College product, talked some smack ahead of this weekend’s matchup between the Tigers and Eagles.

Watch Terrell talk about why Clemson Football is better, reflect on the game against BC in 2017 when he recorded his first college interception, give his score prediction for Saturday night’s game and more in the following “College Trash Talk” video from the Falcons:

