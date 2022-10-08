Watch: Tigers arrive at Alumni Stadium for game vs. Boston College

Watch: Tigers arrive at Alumni Stadium for game vs. Boston College

Football

Watch: Tigers arrive at Alumni Stadium for game vs. Boston College

By October 8, 2022 6:10 pm

By |

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Fifth-ranked Clemson has arrived for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game against Boston College at the Eagles’ Alumni Stadium.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s video of the Tigers’ arrival:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football, Video

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

Best is the Standard for former Clemson star Tee Higgins, and no NFL wide receiver has been better in this area thus far this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Higgins (92.3) is the highest-graded (…)

6hr

A national outlet recently released its college football quarterback power rankings. CBS Sports has Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei at No. 10 in its QB power rankings. Tom Fornelli, who authored the power rankings (…)

12hr

On ESPN’s College Football Live show Friday, college football analyst David Pollack chimed in on fifth-ranked Clemson coming off its 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home