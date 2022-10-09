Clemson's backfield takes a hit

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — While most of the attrition Clemson is dealing with lies on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers’ offense has also taken a hit.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following the Tigers’ win over Boston College late Saturday that running back Kobe Pace will be out for at least a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. Pace did not travel with the team for Saturday’s game.

Pace sustained the injury against Wake Forest on Sept. 24. Swinney said Pace underwent a tightrope procedure on his ankle Thursday.

“That’s a good thing because when you’re dealing with a high ankle sprain, that will get him back sooner than later,” Swinney said. “That’s a big loss for us for sure.”

Pace has been Will Shipley’s backup for most of the season. He has rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to this point.

Shipley and sophomore Phil Mafah split the carries Saturday in Pace’s absence. The Tigers have games against Florida State and Syracuse looming the next two weeks before an open date Oct. 29. The Tigers then travel to Notre Dame before ending the regular season with three straight home games.

“Hopefully when we get back for our home stretch in the latter part here in November, he’ll be back,” Swinney said of Pace. “But he’s definitely going to be out here for a few weeks.”