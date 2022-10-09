Clemson's offense continues seeing red in latest win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Saturday’s performance from Clemson’s offense wasn’t always aesthetically pleasing, but it was once again efficient when scoring opportunities presented themselves.

The Tigers have been one of the best this season at coming away with points once they reach the red zone. And Clemson has usually come away with the maximum amount of points in those scenarios.

In fact, Clemson entered its game against Boston College as one of the few teams in the country with no empty red-zone trips this season. Twenty-eight times the Tigers had driven inside an opponent’s 20-yard line. Each time, they’ve gotten points.

The trend continued in the Tigers’ 31-3 win at Alumni Stadium. After Clemson cashed in on all four red-zone trips against the Eagles, the Tigers are the only FBS team to come away with points each time on at least 30 such trips this season.

Clemson came in averaging 41 points per game, but the offense needed some time – and some help – to get going. Four of the Tigers’ first six possessions ended with a punt, and their second was halted after just three plays midway through the first quarter when D.J. Uiagalelei threw an ill-advised interception deep in his own territory.

“I got a little bit of pressure. Probably should’ve just got out of it and threw it away,” Uiagalelei said. “Tried to make a play right there and throw off my back foot. That wasn’t a smart decision right there.”

But special teams helped Clemson’s offense get a short field of its own midway through the second quarter when Aidan Swanson’s longest punt of the night pinned Boston College inside its own 10-yard line, resulting in a punt from its own end zone that Antonio Williams returned 20 yards to set the offense up at Boston College’s 28.

Clemson ran the ball on five of the next six plays to find the end zone for the first time on Will Shipley’s 1-yard touchdown run, giving Clemson a 10-3 lead at the half. The Tigers marched 73 yards on their opening drive of the second half to expanded their lead on Uiagalelei’s 38-yard scoring strike to Joseph Ngata, but the offense’s next red-zone opportunity came after a blocked field goal late in the third quarter.

The offense took over at its own 28 and drove to Boston College’s 12 in just five plays. Three plays later, Uiagalelei connected with a wide-open Beaux Collins for a 10-yard score.

“Hats off to the defense,” Uiagalelei said. “They gave us a chance each and every time making stops. Making turnovers. Sacks. Just giving us the ball back countless times.

”On offense, nobody panicked. We just kept playing and found our rhythm.”

After the defense forced its eighth punt of the night midway through the fourth quarter, Clemson’s offense put the punctuation mark on a dominant final two quarters with its longest scoring drive of the night. Uiagalelei’s 40-yard scamper covered most of the 88 yards, getting the Tigers to Boston College’s 13. Clemson scored its third red-zone touchdown of the night on the next play when Uiagalelei fired a fastball to Brannon Spector over a linebacker and between a pair of defensive backs for a 13-yard score, capping a 21-0 second half for the Tigers.

“D.J. put it where it needed to be, but there was a lot of traffic there as well,” offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “Brannon did a great job of finishing. Really, really positive right there.”

B.T. Potter’s 35-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession was the only time the Tigers didn’t come away with six in the red zone. Clemson has now reached the end zone on 75% of its red-zone trips (24 of 32).

“Love how we finished,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “It was a little bit of a struggle here or there, but I thought offensively we finished the way we (wanted).”