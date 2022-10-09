'Heart’ of Clemson’s offense shines through at Boston College

One of the biggest differences in Clemson’s offense this season compared to the last is the unit’s ability to respond to adversity.

After an interception and four consecutive punts following a successful opening drive, Clemson’s offense finally got the momentum it needed right before halftime in the team’s 31-3 win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill on Saturday.

An Antonio Williams 20-yard punt return helped set up a Will Shipley one-yard score, which enabled Clemson to take a 10-3 lead over the Eagles headed into the break. Boston College’s defense clearly frustrated Clemson’s offense in the game’s first 30 minutes, but Brandon Streeter acknowledged that his unit has been able to respond time and time again this season.

“We felt like they did a good job of stopping the run early on,” Clemson’s offensive coordinator said postgame. “We felt like if we had a little bit of tempo, which we showed in that drive, it helped get our guys going a little bit more too. We got a little momentum going with that drive, especially in the run game, which we really needed to get done.”

On that final drive in question, Clemson drove the ball down the field in seven plays (six rushes) to find paydirt for the first time Saturday.

“That one drive was big for us,” Streeter continued. “We talk about the middle-eight, the last four minutes in the second quarter and the first four minutes in the third quarter. We’re doing a really good job in those scenarios.

Last week, in Clemson’s 30-20 win over NC State, the Tigers surged to a victory thanks to a 14-7 advantage in the “Middle Eight.” On Saturday, Clemson outscored Boston College, 14-0, in the Middle Eight and is now 60-2 since 2015 when outscoring opponents in that window.

The Tigers would never relinquish that lead, as they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half behind three D.J. Uiagalelei passing touchdowns.

“I think it just shows the heart,” Uiagalelei said postgame regarding the offense’s resolve. “I think it shows the heart of the coaches, the staff we have here, Coach Streeter and all the other position coaches. I think that it shows toughness in our players on offense…I think it shows the resilience we have…All the guys on offense, we all trust each other. No one’s pointing fingers on the sideline. No one’s complaining. Everyone’s just out there wanting to compete.”

