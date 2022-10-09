Highlights from Clemson's 31-3 win over Boston College

Clemson’s defense dominated Boston College Saturday night at Alumni Stadium and the offense got rolling in the second half.
Watch Clemson Football’s highlight video from the 31-3 win:
Highlights from win No. 6️⃣ for your Sunday morning. 🐅🎥 pic.twitter.com/cmg3l0z5pu
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022
