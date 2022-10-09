Highlights from Clemson's 31-3 win over Boston College

Clemson’s defense dominated Boston College Saturday night at Alumni Stadium and the offense got rolling in the second half.

Watch Clemson Football’s highlight video from the 31-3 win:

Highlights from win No. 6️⃣ for your Sunday morning. 🐅🎥 pic.twitter.com/cmg3l0z5pu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 9, 2022

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!