Latest Coaches Poll released after Week 6

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) remains ranked No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday night.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the Coaches Poll after Week 5.

The top four of the Coaches Poll stayed the same with Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.

Against Boston College, Clemson used touchdowns on its final offensive play of the first half and first drive of the second half to pull away from the Eagles. The Tigers held Boston College to 34 rushing yards, piled up 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, broke up eight passes and registered 13 quarterback hurries in the victory.

Clemson has now won a nation-best 12 games in a row overall and 12 in a row in the series with the Eagles. After going into half with a 10-3 lead, the Tigers shut out the Eagles in the second half, allowing just 86 total yards (1 rushing yard) after half.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three scores and led the Tigers in rushing for a second consecutive game with 69 yards on 12 carries. Uiagalelei hit three different receivers on the scores.

Clemson will be on the road again next week when the Tigers face Florida State. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 6 of the season below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others Receiving Votes

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

