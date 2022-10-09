Mac Lain sets the narrative straight on Clemson

On The ACC Huddle show, a few ACC Network analysts discussed Clemson following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday night.

Eric Mac Lain, the former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman, was asked why the Tigers aren’t mentioned with top-tier teams like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, despite the fact that Clemson takes everybody’s best punch and usually ends up on the winning side.

“I do think that there is a little bit of a narrative that some people would rather talk about those teams instead of the Tigers,” Mac Lain said. “But at the end of the day, when you look at the resume, they have one of the best in the country – maybe the best in the country – with two top-15 wins. You just saw the strength even building with NC State getting the big win tonight (over Florida State).

“So, I think it’s business as usual for the Tigers. I think — Coach (Mark Richt), you said it early this season, maybe it was even at media day — if they get the quarterback play I think they can, they’re right back, it’s curtains for everybody else, and that’s what they’ve gotten.”

You can watch Mac Lain, Richt and EJ Manuel discuss Clemson below:

"They have one of the best [resumes] in the country." @EricMacLain says put some respect on @ClemsonFB 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Z7fl6QubQm — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 9, 2022

