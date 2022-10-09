Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Chestnut Hill, MA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the 31-3 win over Boston College but knows his Tigers have plenty of room for improvement.

Swinney gave the details on Xavier Thomas’ return to the field, talked about the problems getting the offense started and the outstanding performance by the defense.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!