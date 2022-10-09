Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Chestnut Hill, MA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the 31-3 win over Boston College but knows his Tigers have plenty of room for improvement.

Swinney gave the details on Xavier Thomas’ return to the field, talked about the problems getting the offense started and the outstanding performance by the defense.

