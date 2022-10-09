Swinney updates team's health status following Boston College game

During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how the Tigers came through Saturday’s 31-3 win at Boston College from a health standpoint.

Swinney said he thinks the Tigers could be “as close to full strength” as they’ve been all season injury-wise for this Saturday’s game at Florida State.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Swinney said. “Another physical game. You’ve always got some guys that have got some just general stuff. But I think we’re [in a] pretty good spot and should hopefully be as — unless something crazy happens in practice — hopefully as close to full strength as we’ve been probably all year.

“So, we’ll wait and see in the morning once we get the updated injury report. But excited about getting some guys back and kind of getting our depth back where it needs to be.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.