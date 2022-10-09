Top Clemson CB target announces top teams, sets commitment date

By October 9, 2022 3:11 pm

One of Clemson’s top defensive back targets in the class of 2024 dropped his final five schools on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin is down to Clemson, Alabama, Miami, LSU and Florida State. Feagin also announced a commitment date of Nov. 20.

Coming out of last Saturday’s visit, Clemson appears to be in a great spot with the priority cornerback target.

“This visit really just made Clemson even better,” Feagin told The Clemson Insider recently. “They’re already a place I can call home and this visit really put a cherry on the top.”

Feagin told TCI he hopes to return to Clemson for the Miami game on Nov. 19.

He is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, regardless of position, by both 247Sports (No. 73) and Rivals (No. 98)

