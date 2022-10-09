Top Clemson CB target announces top teams, sets commitment date

One of Clemson’s top defensive back targets in the class of 2024 dropped his final five schools on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin is down to Clemson, Alabama, Miami, LSU and Florida State. Feagin also announced a commitment date of Nov. 20.

Coming out of last Saturday’s visit, Clemson appears to be in a great spot with the priority cornerback target.

“This visit really just made Clemson even better,” Feagin told The Clemson Insider recently. “They’re already a place I can call home and this visit really put a cherry on the top.”

Feagin told TCI he hopes to return to Clemson for the Miami game on Nov. 19.

He is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, regardless of position, by both 247Sports (No. 73) and Rivals (No. 98)