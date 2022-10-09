What They Are Saying: Clemson's win over Boston College

With its 31-3 victory at Boston College on Saturday night, Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has now won a nation-best 12 games in a row overall and 12 in a row in the series with the Eagles.

Check out what they are saying about Clemson’s latest win:

Beaux Collins became the first Clemson player to catch a touchdown in five of the first six games of a season since DeAndre Hopkins in 2012. Hopkins finished that 2012 season with 18 receiving touchdowns, an ACC record. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 9, 2022

The "Middle Eight," the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half, has once again become a difference-maker for Clemson. pic.twitter.com/TLWS9BWo0T — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 9, 2022

highlight of the game: seeing XT back doing XT things! @atxlete persevered and deserves all the good coming to him. — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) October 9, 2022

Xavier Thomas’ first game back: 6 snaps played

2 tackles

2 TFL

2 sacks

1 FF

1 QB hit X-Rays after the game indicated that XT, indeed, has that dog in him. pic.twitter.com/7w2s9wSBCg — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) October 9, 2022

Best players on the field last night in Chestnut Hill: Zay Flowers & Xavier Thomas That’s all I have to report. It was freakin cold. 🥶 — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) October 9, 2022

When are we gonna talk about how Wes Goodwin was the mastermind behind the defense all along — Woody Dantzler Burner (@BurnerWoodyD) October 8, 2022

With that 35-yard field goal, B.T. Potter (2,373 yards on 64 career field goals) broke the Clemson career record for yards on field goals held previously by Nelson Welch (2,370 yards on 72 field goals from 1991-94). https://t.co/Po8zvlfURz — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 8, 2022

