Clemson climbs in national analyst's top teams

Here come the Tigers. Clemson is making a move in the rankings of a national college football analyst.

CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell releases his top 12 schools each weekend. There was a big shakeup this week, and the Tigers made a move near the top of the rankings from the former Florida State quarterback.

Lot of shakeup in the deserving #DKtop12 1. Ohio state

2. Clemson

3. Bama

4. Georgia

5. Tennessee

6. Michigan

7. USC

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oklahoma State

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 9, 2022

