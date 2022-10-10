ESPN's Dinich gives her top 4 after Week 6

Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, took to Twitter on Sunday with her top four following Week 6 of the season.

Dinich has Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) at No. 4, behind Alabama at No. 3, Georgia at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 1.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-20 beatdown of Michigan State in East Lansing, while Georgia routed Auburn, 42-10, in Athens.

Alabama survived a late scare from Texas A&M to win a 24-20 thriller in Tuscaloosa, and of course, Clemson took care of business at Boston College, winning 31-3.

Clemson will be on the road again this week when the Tigers face Florida State. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!