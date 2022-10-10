Goodwin asked about Bresee's status for Saturday

During his media availability Monday, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin commented on the status of star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for Saturday’s game at Florida State.

Goodwin was asked if the expectation for Bresee, who has missed the last two games with a non-football medical issue, is to play on Saturday.

“I think he posted something on (Instagram),” Goodwin said. “I just got out of a meeting, so I don’t even know the news, to be honest.”

“I just feel like we just show up and coach whoever’s available,” Goodwin added. “It’s been a crazy few weeks with injuries and guys in and out of the lineups. Whoever’s available, we’re going to give them our best this week and coach the crap out of them, and let’s roll on Saturday.”

You can see the Instagram post from Bresee that Goodwin referred to below.

Bresee’s post has the caption “Back in business”.

From Bryan Bresee’s IG story: pic.twitter.com/HLj35XTvNn — Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) October 10, 2022

