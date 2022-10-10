Great news from Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night.

It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson’s Avengers play together in a game. It sounds like Saturday night against the Noles the Tigers should have them all.

“We are certainly blessed with a group up front and we really haven’t had them all at any given time but I think we are going to have them all this week. It’s just Monday so we got a ways to go but as of today I feel good about where we are,” said Swinney.

Xavier Thomas played in his first game of the season against Boston College and won ACC Player of the Week honors even though he only played six snaps. Thomas had two sacks and a hurry. Bryan Bresee is on track to get back on the field against the Noles.

