‘The trend is definitely upward’ for Clemson’s corners

Clemson’s defensive performance, or lack thereof against Wake Forest, seems like forever ago.

After its cornerbacks were exploited by Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons’ passing attack, Clemson went back to the drawing board. The Tigers’ cornerbacks, particularly younger ones like Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride, Jr., have turned a new leaf and are trending upward.

That’s been readily apparent in Clemson’s wins over NC State and Boston College.

During his media availability Monday, defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin was asked how his corners graded out during the wake-up call that was the Wake Forest game and how they’ve fared since then.

“I don’t remember numerically, but I’m imagining it wouldn’t be very high,” Goodwin said. “The trend is definitely upward for those guys. They’ve had a great two weeks. Learning how to prepare. Learning how to practice. Young guys coming in, you have to teach them everything, how to study film, what they’re looking for on the screen.”

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed echoed those sentiments Monday.

“Guys are more detailed in their work, putting in even more extra time in the film room and study sessions, asking more questions,” Reed said. “A lot of times what you have with a lot of young kids is sometimes they’re afraid to ask that question because they don’t want to be seen as the guy that doesn’t know what’s going on.

“As much as you always tell them that there’s no stupid questions, just ask the question, some kids are really gun shy when it comes to that. I have a couple of kids that they don’t hold back anymore. They ask the question because they want to know. They don’t want to be out there second-guessing anything. They want to be able to play free.”

“It’s just been a huge learning process for everyone involved,” Goodwin added. “Definitely the trend’s going upward and couldn’t be more excited. Their hard work definitely showed up on Saturday night.”

That it did.

Clemson held Boston College to just 3-points, in part because of the play of its cornerbacks. The Tigers allowed Phil Jurkovec to complete just 48% of his passes (19-of-40), as the Eagles’ senior quarterback threw for just 188 yards on the night.

Outside of a 35-yard connection between Jurkovec and Zay Flowers late in the first quarter, Clemson’s patchwork secondary kept everything in front for the most part. There were even some timely pass breakups, including one by Wiggins in the end zone.

Minus that one explosive play, Clemson’s corners limited Flowers to just seven receptions for 40 yards.

The past two games have been an encouraging trend for a position group that looked so lost just two weeks ago. Clemson will need that upward trajectory in its secondary to continue this weekend against Jordan Travis and Florida State.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!