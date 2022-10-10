Thomas' return results in ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that defensive end Xavier Thomas has earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday.

Thomas’ selection is Clemson’s fifth ACC weekly award the season. Clemson has now garnered a total of 558 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

Thomas missed each of Clemson’s first five games while rehabbing from a foot injury suffered in fall camp. Though he was limited to six snaps in his season debut on Saturday, the Florence, S.C. native was presented with the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s most valuable player after he recorded a career-high-tying two sacks, a forced fumble and an additional quarterback hit in Clemson’s victory.

The award is the first of Thomas’ career. He becomes the 14th different Clemson player to earn at least one ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, joining a list that includes Brandon Maye, Ricky Sapp, Da’Quan Bowers, Andre Branch, Kourtnei Brown, Vic Beasley, Shaq Lawson, Kevin Dodd, Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Justin Foster and Myles Murphy.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

