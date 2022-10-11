Clemson expecting 'fun ride' with defensive line that's growing whole

The strength of Clemson’s defense has been without some of that might all season, but that’s in line to change soon.

The Tigers’ defensive line, considered arguably the best in college football coming into the season, has been one of musical chairs with various players within the two-deep at the position bouncing in and out of the lineup. The depth there has helped keep Clemson among the national leaders in some defensive categories, which includes owning the No. 2 run defense in the country (63.7 yards per game).

But the group could reach another level now that it’s set to become whole again this weekend. At least that’s how one returning member of the front views it.

“It’s definitely going to be a fun ride just knowing all the things we’ve been through as a defensive line,” said Xavier Thomas, who played six snaps in his season debut against Boston College last week.

Barring any setbacks ahead of Clemson’s game at Florida State on Saturday, the Tigers will have Thomas, Myles Murphy, Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee available at the same time, something that hasn’t happened much during their time as teammates at Clemson. Thomas and fellow end KJ Henry are both fifth-year players who’ve been around the longest while Davis, also a senior, has been a starter since his freshman year in 2019. But since Bresee and Murphy signed with the Tigers in 2020, Bresee, Murphy, Thomas and Davis have played less than 30 snaps together.

“We haven’t really been able to play together fully healthy,” Thomas said. “And coming down this stretch, it’s going to be really important with the goals we want to achieve with winning the national championship.”

Bresee, who’s only played in three games so far, missed last week’s game with a medical issue that’s not football-related. But Bresee has been practicing, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Tuesday the Tigers’ star defensive tackle will be back against the Seminoles.

“I don’t think we get worse with Bryan back,” Swinney said through a grin. “I think he makes us better.”

As for Thomas, he spent the first five weeks of the season working his way back from a broken foot he suffered during preseason camp. He was on a pitch count against Boston College, but that didn’t stop the 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge defender from giving the Tigers’ pass rush a much-needed boost.

Thomas described himself as roughly 85% percent healthy at this point, so his first reps of the season were limited strictly to passing downs. The result was still two sacks, another pressure and a forced fumble against the Eagles, earning him ACC defensive lineman of the week honors.

“I know what I’m capable of, which is the reason I came back (for a fifth season) with what I wanted to accomplish,” Thomas said. “I can’t wait to be 100% and be back out there fully going.”

Swinney said the plan is to gradually increase Thomas’ workload during practice this week and play him more against Florida State. Thomas said he still feels some soreness in his surgically repaired foot. While he doesn’t have a specific snap count that he’s comfortable with at this point, Thomas said, “I’m definitely going to play a lot more this week. I can tell you that.”

As for what he expects from a group that’s inching closer to being at full strength for the first time in a long time, Swinney couldn’t help but crack another smile before answering.

“Hopefully it’s good,” he said.