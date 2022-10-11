FSU head coach talks Clemson ahead of primetime showdown

Coming off his team’s 19-17 loss at NC State last Saturday, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media this week ahead of the Seminoles’ primetime showdown on Saturday against Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Kickoff of the game between FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and No. 4 Clemson (6-0, 4-0) is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

“This week, we’ve got a great opportunity,” Norvell said. “It’s great to get back home. We’ve got a primetime game. Obviously playing against a great opponent. They’ve done a really nice job throughout this year. I think Clemson, you see offense, defense, special teams – they’re really playing at a high level, they’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

Norvell, in his third season as FSU’s head coach, gave his thoughts on what the Noles will be going up against in Clemson both offensively and defensively.

“Defensively, it’s one of the best defenses in the country,” he said. “Their defensive front, forcing unit. It’s really impressive, and they’ve really kind of honed in. Gave up some big plays in the Wake Forest game, just on balls being thrown down the field. But you can see that they’re really settled in there in the defensive backfield these last couple of games and playing at a high level as well.

“Offensively, you can see the way that the quarterback is playing with a lot of confidence. He’s really coming into his own. They’ve got a great running back, receivers have been making plays, tight ends. They present a lot of different challenges.”

You can watch Norvell’s full Oct. 10 press conference below, courtesy of the Florida State Seminoles YouTube Channel:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!