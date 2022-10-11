In-state OL, top-100 prospect can see himself playing for Tigers

A highly touted Clemson in-state offensive line target returned to Tiger Town two weekends ago.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star tackle Josiah Thompson, a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class, made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Tigers’ 30-20 victory over NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“I really enjoyed the visit to the Clemson and NC State game,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior came away impressed by the environment at Death Valley during the top-10 matchup at night.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” he said, “and it’s awesome to see how much the fans have love towards the players and team.”

Thompson’s family accompanied him to Clemson, and it was their first time taking in a game there.

“My dad, mom and little brother came with me,” he said. “They really enjoyed.”

Thompson, who received an offer from Clemson at the beginning of June when the Tigers began extending offers to 2024 prospects, has been able to catch up with both offensive line coach Thomas Austin and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“It has been a while since I saw coach TA in person. It was great seeing him again,” Thompson said. “I spoke with Coach Swinney on the phone later on that week after the game.”

Thompson also traveled to Clemson for a visit back on March 12 and competed at the Swinney Camp in the summer of 2021.

Where do the Tigers stand with him right now following his latest trip to campus?

“Clemson is an amazing school with amazing opportunities,” he said. “I can see myself playing for the Clemson Tigers.”

Thompson visited Georgia for its game vs. Auburn this past Saturday and is set to be in Knoxville for Tennessee’s game against Alabama this Saturday.

Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee have offered Thompson, along with schools such as South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

A consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, Thompson is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2024 class by 247Sports, while he is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 71 overall prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class.

