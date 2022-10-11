'It's just different': Rising Virginia wideout talks 'one of the best visits' to Clemson

One of Clemson’s top receiver targets in the 2024 recruiting class returned to Tiger Town last weekend.

King George (Va.) three-star Mekhai White was accompanied by his father and brother, as he made his way to campus for Clemson’s 30-20 victory over NC State at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“It was an amazing experience. It was great,” White told The Clemson Insider regarding his visit. “The coaching staff was great. The atmosphere was great. Just the people inside the facility make it so special.”

“It was a great experience,” he said regarding the atmosphere in Death Valley. “A lot of fans are screaming, yelling — they’re really passionate. They show a lot of love to the football team down there.”

Speaking of showing love, White had a chance to chop it up with Tyler Grisham. White said that he had a “great conversation” with Clemson’s wide receivers coach, as they got to know each other a little bit more. White also indicated that Grisham is exactly the same in person as he is over the phone.

“We didn’t talk much about recruiting, but he said that he would keep in touch with me and that he’s really interested in me,” White said regarding his conversation with Grisham. “We’re just building a relationship.”

White feels like his relationship with Grisham improved now that he was finally able to make his way down to Clemson.

What stood out about White’s first trip to Tiger Town?

“Just the culture down there, how they run things and things like that,” he said. “Clemson is just different from other schools. It’s just different.”

“Man, one of the best visits I’ve been on so far,” White added.

Those sentiments were echoed by his family members.

“They loved it,” he said. “They said the same thing, it’s just different. The whole environment and everything is just different down there.

This Saturday, Oct. 15, White will be at the University of Tennessee. He’s also hoping to visit Georgia, and Auburn and hopefully schedule more visits before the end of the season.

White doesn’t envision that he’ll be back at Clemson in 2022 but said that he “definitely” needs to get back down there following the season.

“I gotta go back down there,” White said. “I love that place.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds will support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!