Swinney gives update on status of junior DB

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the status of this defensive back who has missed some time this season.

Corner Malcolm Greene has dealt with an undisclosed injury and hasn’t played in the Tigers’ last three games, though he made the trip to Boston College for last week’s game.

The junior didn’t see any action against the Eagles, but Swinney said he was available to play if needed.

“Malcolm was back last week.” Swinney said. “I know he didn’t get in there, but he was ready if needed.”

Greene entered the 2022 season credited with 31 tackles (3.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and an interception in 378 snaps over 22 games (three starts).

In this year’s season opener against Georgia Tech, Greene contributed a tackle for loss before recording four tackles and his first career forced fumble vs. Furman. The Richmond, Va., native posted two tackles and his first interception of the season vs. Louisiana Tech.

