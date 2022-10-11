Tigers being 'cautious' with Thomas as workload increases

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about increasing Xavier Thomas’ workload.

Last Saturday at Boston College, Thomas made his season debut after missing each of Clemson’s first five games due to a foot injury he suffered in fall camp. Despite playing only six snaps, he posted two sacks, a forced fumble and an additional quarterback hit.

Swinney hopes to see the star pass rusher’s role expand in Saturday’s game at Florida State.

“I think he’ll play more than six plays,” Swinney said. “I hope so.”

Swinney added that the Tigers are trying to be “cautious” with the fifth-year senior as he continues to work his way back into the fold up front.

“Just keep kind of increasing his workload during the week in practice. Still being smart with him,” Swinney said.

“He’s played a lot of football. He’s been around a while, he understands things. But just try to slowly increase his work capacity through the week and be smart with him. I think he knows what he can and can’t do. But he’s in a good spot. The doctors feel really good about him. Obviously he looked pretty good the other night. But we’re just trying to cautious with him.”

Thomas earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance against Boston College in addition to collecting the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s MVP.

