Watch: Week 5 highlights from NFL Tigers

A bunch of former Clemson standouts balled out in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Check out highlights from some NFL Tigers — including Mike Williams, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant, Isaiah Simmons, DeShawn Williams, Shaq Lawson, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Hunter Renfrow — in the following video from Clemson Football:

Our @NFL Tigers made plays all over the field this weekend. Check out some highlights! ⬇️📽️ pic.twitter.com/PBDMBHoOch — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

