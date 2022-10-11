Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 6 of the season.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 4 in the power rankings following its 31-3 win at Boston College.

“Complete performances might be rare for this Clemson team, but the defense seemingly has turned a corner since the Wake Forest scare,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “The Tigers swarmed a banged-up Boston College offense, buying enough time for their own offense to get going. Will Shipley scored Clemson’s first touchdown in the final minute of the first half, and the Tigers reached the end zone on their initial second-half possession as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei found Joseph Ngata for a 38-yard score. Tyler Davis led a pressuring defense that held Boston College to three points and 34 rushing yards on 30 attempts.”

Ohio State, previously No. 3 in ESPN’s power rankings, moved up to No. 1 following its 49-20 road win at Michigan State. Georgia, previously No. 1 in the power rankings, fell to No. 2 despite a 42-10 home win over Auburn. Alabama slipped from No. 2 to No. 3 after surviving a late scare from Texas A&M to win a 24-20 thriller in Tuscaloosa, while Southern Cal moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 after beating Washington State, 30-14, at home.

The rest of the top 10 in ESPN’s new power rankings, in order from Nos. 6-10, are Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Penn State.

Besides Clemson, the other ACC teams in the top 25 of the power rankings are 5-1 Wake Forest (No. 13), 5-1 NC State (No. 15) and 5-0 Syracuse (No. 18).

Clemson will be on the road again this week when the Tigers face Florida State. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

