ACC commish shares thoughts on conference realignment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips addressed a number of topics when he took the podium Wednesday morning at the 2022 ACC Tipoff at the Westin in Charlotte.

One of the big things Phillips discussed is the college sports landscape and conference realignment.

He was asked about conference realignment moves calming down since he spoke at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte back in July.

“It’s always — the intensity doesn’t stop,” Phillips said. “Maybe out in the public world. You continue to monitor what’s happening. You continue to try to make the very best decisions. You continue to look at all options.”

“Some of those things have settled down some, and we need it to,” he added. “You can’t always be in a state of chaos, whether it’s expansion, whether it’s the NCAA restructuring, whether it’s the college football playoff. I mean, you put the situation in there. You have to have some stability and you have to start moving forward in a clear way.”

Phillips said he feels “really good” about where the ACC is and where it’s going, regarding conference realignment.

“We met – we meaning the ACC board – and myself and our executive staff, met in Durham three weeks ago or so for our normal two days of fall meetings. That’s a unified group. It really is,” he said.

“It’s a collaborative and unified group that’s working together that feels good about not only where we’re at right now but where we’re headed.”

