Former Tiger gets big props from future Hall of Famer

A former Clemson stud defensive lineman drew praise from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week.

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer gave big props to Clemson product and current New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence following the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Packers in London on Sunday.

“97 is a premier player and needs to probably get some more recognition for the ability he has,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Talking with our interior three (offensive linemen), they think he’s one of the top guys in the league for sure, and he played obviously really well for them.”

Lawrence totaled five tackles (four solo) and a sack against the Packers, with the sack coming on a big third-and-8 play in the second half that forced a Green Bay punt.

Drafted by the Giants in the first round (17th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence has been a breakout player for the team amid its 4-1 start to the season this year.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pounder has started all five games for the Giants in 2022 while recording eight quarterback hits and three sacks, with all of those sacks coming over the last two games. He has recorded at least one quarterback hit in every game this season and is on pace to easily surpass his previous career high in sacks (four in 2020) and quarterback hits (11 in 2021).

The Giants exercised the fifth-year option on Lawrence before this season, meaning he will be sporting blue until at least after the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old has played in all 53 games across his three-plus seasons in the NFL thus far, recording 166 total tackles (91 solo), 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 38 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and five passes defended in his career.

Aaron Rodgers giving praise to Dexter Lawrence on @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/hI13Uulflu — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

