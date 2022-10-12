Swinney 'super pumped to have all hands on deck' defensively at FSU

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly post-practice media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening.

Swinney said he is “really excited, super pumped to have all hands on deck” defensively in Saturday’s game at Florida State.

Clemson’s defense has been banged up throughout the season and has yet to really play as a complete unit with all personnel available in the same game.

Cornerback Sheridan Jones (stinger) is still day-to-day, but otherwise, everyone else on defense who’s been injured recently has been cleared to play.

“They’ve all been there at one point or another, but having everybody available at one time, really haven’t had that just yet,” Swinney said. “So, hopefully we’ll be able to really play at a high level and play sharp, play smart, keep guys fresh. But we’ve got a tough challenge on our hands, especially with this quarterback (Jordan Travis) they’ve got.”

Swinney is also excited that Bryan Bresee is set to return on Saturday.

The Tigers’ star defensive tackle, who’s only played in three games so far, missed the last two games with a medical issue that’s not football-related. He was also unavailable for the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17 following the passing of his sister, Ella.

“I’m really happy to have Bryan back,” Swinney said. “I’m excited for him. Obviously he’s been through a lot. It’s been good to watch him in practice, and obviously get some of these secondary guys back as well.”

Kickoff of Saturday’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

